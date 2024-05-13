Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert again was spotted making a money sign with his hands after getting called for a foul by longtime NBA referee Scott Foster.

With 4:10 to play in the Wolves' 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at Target Center, Karl-Anthony Towns missed a three-point try. Gobert grabbed the rebound, but he was called for an offensive foul by Foster — after getting called for another offensive foul by Foster on the Wolves' previous possession.

Gobert briefly protested before walking down the court. As he walked, he very briefly rubbed his thumbs on his fingers while shaking his head — a gesture caught by TNT's cameras.

It didn't appear as though the referees spotted the gesture, unlike on March 8 in Cleveland. There, after he was whistled for his sixth foul by Foster, he did the same gesture, but he was spotted by referee Natalie Sago and called for a technical foul, giving the Cavaliers a free throw in a game the Wolves lost 113-104 in overtime.

After that game, Gobert told reporters that he believed gambling was having an impact on the outcome of games, adding: "I'll bite the bullet again. I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

And fine him the NBA did, $100,000 for the gesture and for his comments.



