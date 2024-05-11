See stunning photos of the northern lights from across Minnesota

The northern lights glow Friday above Mallard Lake Forest Road in St. Croix State Forest south of Markville, Minn.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
St. Croix State Forest.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
St. Croix State Forest.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
St. Croix State Forest.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
St. Croix State Forest.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
St. Croix State Forest.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Montgomery, Minn.
Christine Skluzacek, Special to the Star Tribune
Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Jason Bauers, Special to the Star Tribune
Baylor Regional Park, Norwood Young America, Minn.
Bonnie Burton, Special to the Star Tribune
Inver Grove Heights
Ashley DePover, Special to the Star Tribune
Dalton, Minn.
Jon Johnson, Special to the Star Tribune
Around Red Wing, Minn.
Ceri Everett, Special to the Star Tribune
Duluth
Aaron Schweiger, Special to the Star Tribune
Isanti, Minn.
Jennifer Keen, Special to the Star Tribune
Andover
April Thoburn, Star Tribune
Beach Park in Lindstrom, Minn.
Megan Graves, Star Tribune
St. Francis, Minn.
Erica Campbell, Special to the Star Tribune
Princeton, Minn.
Angel Harrington, Special to the Star Tribune
West St. Paul
Gio Santiago, Special to the Star Tribune
Lower Prairie Dam in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Janet Miller, Special to the Star Tribune
Hastings
Abbigail Meuwissen, Special to the Star Tribune
Afton/Woodbury area.
Mike Thompson, Special to the Star Tribune
Boulder Lake near Duluth.
Brenna Hucka, Special to the Star Tribune
Over the Mississippi River in Winona, Minn.
Brian Dulek, Special to the Star Tribune
Baylor Regional Park, Norwood Young America, Minn.
Tanya Wright, Special to the Star Tribune
Farmington, Minn.
Anna and Jared Rendell , Special to the Star Tribune
By the Mississippi River in Sartell, Minn.
Cheryl Lattery, Special to the Star Tribune
Crosslake, Minn.
Kim North, Special to the Star Tribune
North of Waseca, Minn.
Charlotte Olson , Special to the Star Tribune
Boulder Lake near Duluth.
David Riewe, Special to the Star Tribune
Boulder Lake near Duluth.
David Riewe, Special to the Star Tribune
East Bethel
Jen Bloomquist, Star Tribune
Lakeville
Tiffany Palms, Special to the Star Tribune