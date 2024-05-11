See stunning photos of the northern lights from across Minnesota

The northern lights put on a spectacular show across Minnesota Friday night into early Saturday.  
May 11, 2024 — 10:07am

Did you see the aurora? Submit your photo to be included in our gallery.

The northern lights glow Friday above Mallard Lake Forest Road in St. Croix State Forest south of Markville, Minn.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Montgomery, Minn.

Christine Skluzacek, Special to the Star Tribune

Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Jason Bauers, Special to the Star Tribune

Baylor Regional Park, Norwood Young America, Minn.

Bonnie Burton, Special to the Star Tribune

Inver Grove Heights

Ashley DePover, Special to the Star Tribune

Dalton, Minn.

Jon Johnson, Special to the Star Tribune

Around Red Wing, Minn.

Ceri Everett, Special to the Star Tribune

Duluth

Aaron Schweiger, Special to the Star Tribune

Isanti, Minn.

Jennifer Keen, Special to the Star Tribune

Andover

April Thoburn, Star Tribune

Beach Park in Lindstrom, Minn.

Megan Graves, Star Tribune

St. Francis, Minn.

Erica Campbell, Special to the Star Tribune

Princeton, Minn.

Angel Harrington, Special to the Star Tribune

West St. Paul

Gio Santiago, Special to the Star Tribune

Lower Prairie Dam in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Janet Miller, Special to the Star Tribune

Hastings

Abbigail Meuwissen, Special to the Star Tribune

Afton/Woodbury area.

Mike Thompson, Special to the Star Tribune

Boulder Lake near Duluth.

Brenna Hucka, Special to the Star Tribune

Over the Mississippi River in Winona, Minn.

Brian Dulek, Special to the Star Tribune

Baylor Regional Park, Norwood Young America, Minn.

Tanya Wright, Special to the Star Tribune

Farmington, Minn.

Anna and Jared Rendell , Special to the Star Tribune

By the Mississippi River in Sartell, Minn.

Cheryl Lattery, Special to the Star Tribune

Crosslake, Minn.

Kim North, Special to the Star Tribune

North of Waseca, Minn.

Charlotte Olson , Special to the Star Tribune

Boulder Lake near Duluth.

David Riewe, Special to the Star Tribune

Boulder Lake near Duluth.

David Riewe, Special to the Star Tribune

East Bethel

Jen Bloomquist, Star Tribune

Lakeville

Tiffany Palms, Special to the Star Tribune

