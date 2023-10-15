CHICAGO — The Vikings won their first game without Justin Jefferson, in part because they faced an offense with even more infirmities than their own.

They forced three turnovers — one with Justin Fields in the game, two with backup Tyson Bagent at quarterback after Fields left with a right hand injury — on their way to a 19-13 win over the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Vikings had just two first downs in the second half, and had only 226 yards for the day, but they won the turnover battle for the first time this season.

Kirk Cousins completed 21 of his 31 passes for 181 yards, hitting Jordan Addison for the Vikings' only offensive touchdown of the day late in the second quarter.

Why it happened: The Vikings finally won the turnover battle, and made the most of their takeaways, including Jordan Hicks' 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown that gave them the decisive score. The Bears were without three running backs, and still ran for 78 yards on 10 first-quarter carries, but their offensive line couldn't handle the Vikings' blitzes, and Brian Flores' group created enough pressure to stop the Bears' comeback attempt. D.J. Wonnum hit Bagent on a deep throw for D.J. Moore, and Byron Murphy Jr. picked it off to help the Vikings seal the game with about two minutes left.

What it means: The Vikings are 2-4, and won their first division game of the year in a building where things rarely come easily for them. There's plenty to be concerned about on offense, especially in light of middling production without Jefferson and Cousins' head-scratching backwards lateral in the first half, but they staved off a 1-5 start that would have ignited even more speculation about whether they'd sell off key pieces before the trade deadline.

Play of the game: Bagent took over for Fields in the third quarter, after the quarterback injured his right hand on Hunter's second sack of the day. On Bagent's third offensive play, the Vikings brought a six-man rush, and Harrison Phillips broke through the line untouched. Bagent avoided Phillips, who'd slipped by running back Darrynton Evans, but Josh Metellus stripped him of the ball and Jordan Hicks return the fumble 42 yards for a touchdown that put the Vikings up 19-6.

Turning point: With the game tied 6-6 and the Bears driving for a possible lead after Cousins' backward lateral before halftime, the Vikings brought six pass rushers after Fields on a third-and-2. Hunter hit Fields' arm, popping the ball up in the air, and Hicks recovered the loose ball. The turnover set up a Vikings touchdown that helped them take the lead for good before halftime.

