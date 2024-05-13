An expansive version of the Equal Rights Amendment would ask Minnesota voters in 2026 if they want to enshrine protections for everything from race, sex and gender identity to abortion in the state's Constitution.

The DFL-led Minnesota House is expected to debate and vote on their version amendment on Monday, which could set off an expensive statewide campaign similar to abortion-related referendum battles in other states since the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"We saw what the Supreme Court did, we saw a case that was as good as law to us was overturned and rights across the country were taken away from many, many individuals," Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, DFL-St. Paul, the sponsor of the measure, said before the debate Monday.

The amendment has faced fierce opposition from religious and anti-abortion groups that accused Democrats of shrouding the amendment's intent while leaving out protections based on religious beliefs.

Legislators from both parties plan to propose adding religion as a protected class in the bill during Monday's floor debate to give people the opportunity to bring legal challenges based on discrimination for their religious beliefs.

"Enabling discrimination based on religion is wrong," said Jason Adkins, executive director of the Minnesota Catholic Conference. "It's very troubling that legislators are considering depriving Minnesotans of an important legal remedy to combat the anti-religious bias."

Supporters of the bill said those protections aren't needed because the state Constitution already protects people based on their religious beliefs.

Democrats in the House don't have agreement with the DFL-led Senate, which passed its own version of the Equal Rights Amendment last session that protects people no matter their "race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin."

The House didn't take it up last year, arguing that the language needed to more explicitly ensure legal protections for abortion and gender-affirming care.

The House version up for debate Monday includes protections for those making decisions "about all matters relating to one's own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant." Supporters of the House language said their version will hold up better to legal challenges than the Senate's bill.

Time is running short in the 2024 legislative session and there's pressure on Democrats to pass something while they have full control of the House and the Senate. All House seats are on the ballot this fall, meaning control of the chamber is at stake. Constitutional amendments need approval from both chambers to get on the ballot.

Since the Supreme Court's 2022 decision, voters in six states have weighed in on constitutional amendments regarding abortion, with abortion rights groups prevailing in every state. This fall, more than a dozen states may have abortion-related measures on the ballot.