Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, his new running mate, will make their first joint Minnesota appearance at a rally in St. Cloud on Saturday, trying to build momentum for their aim of turning Minnesota red in November.

Trump chose the Ohio Republican senator, who has only been in office for two years, to try to boost his appeal in midwestern states. Minnesotans will now have their first chance to assess the ticket in person if they attend the event set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Both the former president and Vance are expected to speak about their claim that the average Minnesota family has lost $30,000 due to the increased cost of living under DFL policies.

"President Donald Trump is devastated to see the pain of death and destruction left behind by Democrats and their activist friends," the announcement read.

He also said he would "ease financial pressures" on Minnesotans and "reestablish law and order" in the state. The announcement provided no additional details on how he would do so other than saying he would "Curb the endless flow of illegal immigrants" across the southern border.

Doors to the event open at 3. The rally is free but registration is required.








