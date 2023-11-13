Joshua Dobbs was electric in his first home start with the Vikings, throwing for 268 yards, rushing for 44 more and scoring two touchdowns.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Taking it higher, Vikings ride Dobbs past Saints for fifth straight win

6:02am
A dramatic, unlikely turnaround from a 1-4 start continued as the Vikings surged early, held on late and defeated the Saints behind two scores from Joshua Dobbs.
Kevin O’Connell celebrates with quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) after Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) scored a touchdown in the second

Five extra points: Why did Dobbs tell teammate, 'I'm not worried'?

27 minutes ago
Kevin O'Connell and the run defense came through on Sunday. And the Vikings made a key adjustment after noticing something New Orleans was doing to try containing Joshua Dobbs.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in two games for the Vikings.

Souhan: Crazy smart. Crazy athletic. Dobbs' play is just plain crazy.

November 12
Joshua Dobbs' intelligence and his ability to put his mind to work on the field for the Vikings has suddenly created the best story in the NFL.
The Vikings defense celebrated after cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) intercepted a pass intended for Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during their

Scoggins: 'The sky was never falling' for these improbable Vikings

November 12
Even in this era with the NFL's reputation of unpredictability, the Vikings' recent rise-from-the-grave act is hard to believe.
T.J. Hockenson celebrated with his Vikings teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

What playing limit? Hockenson 'blacks out' en route to 134 yards.

November 12
"T.J. was phenomenal," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. The injured tight end admitted he wanted to show everyone he could still play.
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum gestures to his wife, Lalaine, who was watching him play in person for the first time Sunday.

Vikings' Bynum finally gets to play in front of his favorite fan: his wife

November 12
After the Vikings' Camryn Bynum made a public plea, the couple finally secured a visa for his wife to come to the U.S. from the Philippines.
Vikings defenders Troy Dye (45), left, Danielle Hunter (99), center and D.J. Wonnum (98) toppled Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Vikings defense 'stepping up to the plate' during five-game winning streak

November 12
Injuries forced reserves such as Mekhi Blackmon and Ivan Pace Jr. to take on extra duties, and Blackmon came away with his first career interception.
Vikings
November 12
Access Vikings podcast: Dobbs, Vikings keep rolling in win over Saints

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Dobbs' elusiveness, head coach Kevin O'Connell's job coaching the offense, key defenders and more after Sunday's 27-19 win against the Saints.
Vikings
November 12
T.J. Hockenson spiked the ball after scoring a touchdown late in the first half against the Saints. Hockenson finished with a game-high 134 receiving

Three keys to Vikings' win over Saints: Dobbs, Hockenson, turnovers

New Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs electrified the home crowd, but T.J. Hockenson and the defense made the clutch plays in the team's fifth straight win.