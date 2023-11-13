Taking it higher, Vikings ride Dobbs past Saints for fifth straight win
A dramatic, unlikely turnaround from a 1-4 start continued as the Vikings surged early, held on late and defeated the Saints behind two scores from Joshua Dobbs.
Five extra points: Why did Dobbs tell teammate, 'I'm not worried'?
Kevin O'Connell and the run defense came through on Sunday. And the Vikings made a key adjustment after noticing something New Orleans was doing to try containing Joshua Dobbs.
Souhan: Crazy smart. Crazy athletic. Dobbs' play is just plain crazy.
Joshua Dobbs' intelligence and his ability to put his mind to work on the field for the Vikings has suddenly created the best story in the NFL.
Scoggins: 'The sky was never falling' for these improbable Vikings
Even in this era with the NFL's reputation of unpredictability, the Vikings' recent rise-from-the-grave act is hard to believe.
What playing limit? Hockenson 'blacks out' en route to 134 yards.
"T.J. was phenomenal," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. The injured tight end admitted he wanted to show everyone he could still play.
Vikings' Bynum finally gets to play in front of his favorite fan: his wife
After the Vikings' Camryn Bynum made a public plea, the couple finally secured a visa for his wife to come to the U.S. from the Philippines.
Vikings defense 'stepping up to the plate' during five-game winning streak
Injuries forced reserves such as Mekhi Blackmon and Ivan Pace Jr. to take on extra duties, and Blackmon came away with his first career interception.
Access Vikings podcast: Dobbs, Vikings keep rolling in win over Saints
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Dobbs' elusiveness, head coach Kevin O'Connell's job coaching the offense, key defenders and more after Sunday's 27-19 win against the Saints.
Three keys to Vikings' win over Saints: Dobbs, Hockenson, turnovers
New Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs electrified the home crowd, but T.J. Hockenson and the defense made the clutch plays in the team's fifth straight win.
