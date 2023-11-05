ATLANTA — Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, acquired on Tuesday, threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds left to lead the Vikings to a 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Dobbs gained key yards with his legs, none bigger than a 22-yard run on fourth-and-7 from the Atlanta 34 on the winning drive. He also had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Vikings hadn't used an injury replacement at quarterback since Case Keenum in 2017. They had used two by the start of the second quarter on Sunday. Yet, somehow, they won their fourth game in row, beating the Falcons in what might have been their wildest game of the season.

After rookie quarterback Jaren Hall orchestrated a 74-yard drive with an 18-yard screen to Johnny Mundt and 47-yard pass to Alexander Mattison, Hall tried to run for a touchdown when Jeff Okudah hit him hard at the Falcons' goal line. He left with a concussion, and Dobbs — acquired in a trade-deadline deal — became the Vikings' only healthy QB.

The Vikings had to condense much of their offense at the end of a week where Hall got most of the practice snaps, and they looked disjointed for portions of the game. But Dobbs made the big plays they needed on the game's final drive, with a sideline completion to Jordan Addison before his 22-yard fourth-down run that saved the game.

Why it happened: The Vikings, who began the day without Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw, lost Hall in the first quarter, leaving them to patch together the offense the rest of the day with Dobbs. K.J. Osborn left with a concussion after a scary hit from Dee Alford and Jeff Okudah, and the Vikings also lost running back Cam Akers to an ankle injury. But their defense did enough to keep them in the game, including a fumble recovery and an interception, and Dobbs' improvisational skill helped them pull out a two-minute drive despite the fact they were using players who hadn't seen this much action since the end of the preseason.

What it means: The Vikings are 5-4, heading home for a game against the Saints in the first week where they could get Justin Jefferson back. At the end of a week where they opted not to trade starters like Danielle Hunter and kept their team together in spite of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, their faith was rewarded for at least one game. They remain in the NFC wild-card race, with a favorable schedule coming.

Play of the game: On fourth-and-7 from the Falcons' 34, Atlanta brought five defenders after Dobbs. He eluded an ankle tackle from Bud Dupree, slipped past Lorenzo Carter and got past A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III for a 22-yard gain that put the Vikings in position to take the lead, which they did on Dobbs' touchdown pass to Powell.

Turning point: Dobbs, who led the Vikings with 66 rushing yards, scored on an 18-yard scramble in the third quarter when he shook off two defenders on the way to the end zone. He became the first player in Vikings history to run and throw for a touchdown in his first game with the team.

Next up: vs. Saints, Nov. 12, noon