Burglars break into Medina home of Timberwolves player and swipe jewels

While Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was in Minneapolis for Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings home game, where he fired up the crowd before kickoff, his west-metro home was targeted by burglars, police said Wednesday.
The break-in at Conley’s sprawling residence in Medina occurred mid-afternoon and was the second of three carried out that day by at least two suspects while the homes were unoccupied, said Police Chief Jason Nelson.
In each instance, the chief said, the thieves got away with a yet-to-be determined amount of jewelry.
The perpetrators “may have done some surveillance or figured out some patterns” of the people whose homes were struck, Nelson said.
In each case, the suspects approached the houses from the rear, broke in through lower-level windows, entered primary bedrooms, scooped up what jewels they could and were out within five minutes, the chief said.
Video surveillance at the Conley home on the southwest side of the city captured the image of a vehicle driving off that might be tied to the suspects. Nelson said no arrests had been made yet.
One of the other homes was down the street from Conley’s, while the third was on the southeast side of Medina, the chief said.
Conley’s multimillion-dollar residence sits along a road with few other homes within shouting distance.
A few hours before the burglary at Conley’s home, the NBA veteran sounded the Vikings’ outsized Gjallarhorn inside U.S. Bank Stadium in a pregame rallying call while decked out in a Vikings jersey adorned with the No. 10 he wears on the basketball court.
The final seconds of the Vikings’ victory over the 49ers ticked off about 30 minutes before Conley’s home was invaded.
