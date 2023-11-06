The Vikings fear running back Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 31-28 victory at Atlanta, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Akers limped off the field after catching a pass and being tackled low by Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. He was seen being carted into the locker room after being evaluated on the sideline. Akers, who had 11 touches for 38 yards from scrimmage, previously suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg in July 2021.

If further testing confirms the team's early prognosis, Akers' injury would be the Vikings' third Achilles injury in the past calendar year, following quarterback Kirk Cousins last week and right tackle Brian O'Neill in January.

Akers was one of many Vikings players evaluated for injuries Sunday. Before the game started, the Vikings ruled out left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was downgraded to questionable on Saturday from a groin injury and missed his second game of the season. Journeyman tackle David Quessenberry started for a third different team in as many years.

Then quarterback Jaren Hall and receiver K.J. Osborn suffered concussions and did not return. Falcons cornerback Dee Alford was flagged for unnecessary roughness after initiating helmet-to-helmet contact on Osborn, who was carted off the field.

"A tough day for us injurywise," O'Connell told reporters in Atlanta. "Cam Akers, we believe has an Achilles injury. Can't confirm the severity at this time, but that's what we're fearing."

Hall, the fifth-round pick, appeared to take helmet-to-helmet contact from Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah, but there was no penalty on the play at the goal line. If Joshua Dobbs starts for the Vikings next week against the Saints, he will be just the second quarterback since 1950 to start for three different teams in a calendar year, joining Baker Mayfield, according to the NFL.

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) suffered a concussion on a penalized hit in the second quarter.

Receivers Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson shouldered heavier workloads as the team played without Justin Jefferson, Osborn and Jalen Nailor, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday but was held out for a seventh consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is all right, according to O'Connell, after trainers appeared to evaluate his ribs or oblique area on the sideline. He returned to the game, as did safety Josh Metellus after a brief medical exit.

Dobbs uplifts paltry run game

The run game continued to be no friend to the quarterback. Akers and running back Alexander Mattison combined for 24 carries and 69 rushing yards — a 2.9-yard average that fell below the team's already lowly 3.6-yard rushing average entering the game.

Dobbs' mobility offered a big-play element. He ran for gains of 11, 13, 18 and 22 yards, the latter converting a key fourth down on the final, go-ahead touchdown drive.

"I was able to use my feet as a weapon," Dobbs told reporters in Atlanta. "Whatever it takes to get the first down."

The Vikings still can't run at the goal line. On first-and-goal from the Falcons 1-yard line in the first quarter, Mattison was stuffed for a loss of 3 yards. Hall suffered his concussion on a scramble two plays later, and the Vikings settled for a 19-yard field goal. On 10 carries inside the opponent's 5-yard line this season, the Vikings have no touchdowns and a combined loss of 3 yards.

Cine benched again

Safety Lewis Cine and running back Kene Nwangwu were healthy scratches. This is the third time Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, has been inactive this season without having an injury designation entering the game. He played 13 snaps on special teams in the Oct. 29 win in Green Bay and has yet to appear on defense for coordinator Brian Flores.

The Vikings had five safeties — Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Metellus, Theo Jackson and rookie Jay Ward — active over Cine. Cornerback NaJee Thompson, an undrafted rookie, was active and replaced Cine as a gunner in punt coverage.

Joseph perfect

Kicker Greg Joseph bounced back from missing two field-goal attempts last week in Green Bay. He made all five kicks Sunday, including field goals from 19, 31 and 32 yards.

Joseph has made 13 of 17 field goals (76.5%) and 21 of 23 extra-point tries (91.3%) through nine games.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.