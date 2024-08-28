Guy Fieri makes pitstops at local establishments, hangs with Vikings players when in town

On Tuesday evening, Enkhbileg “Billy” Tserenba of Billy Sushi stopped by South Lyndale Liquors, where Fieri hosted a signing of bottles of Santo Tequila, the brand he co-founded. On Wednesday morning, Fieri stopped by Tserenba’s Minneapolis restaurant in the North Loop, Billy Sushi. Tserenba said his restaurant isn’t being featured on Diners, but that the two are friends and make a point to see each other whenever they’re in the same neck of the woods.