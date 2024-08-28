Guy Fieri makes pitstops at local establishments, hangs with Vikings players when in town

Local Guy Fieri sightings are alive and well as the Food Network show host is back in Minnesota to film another round of restaurant stops for his popular show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
Fieri took to social media on Tuesday to post a picture with Minnesota Vikings players Harrison Phillips, Nick Muse, Nick Mullens, Garrett Bradbury, Brian O’Neill and Walter Rouse. In the photo, Bradbury is holding boxes of pizza.
“Guess which Guy doesn’t play for the @vikings … the guys crushed a cameo on DDD,” Fieri wrote.
The show is typically hush hush about what restaurants they are featuring, but we know that Fieri also likes to makes pitstops between places he’s filming.
On Tuesday evening, Enkhbileg “Billy” Tserenba of Billy Sushi stopped by South Lyndale Liquors, where Fieri hosted a signing of bottles of Santo Tequila, the brand he co-founded. On Wednesday morning, Fieri stopped by Tserenba’s Minneapolis restaurant in the North Loop, Billy Sushi. Tserenba said his restaurant isn’t being featured on Diners, but that the two are friends and make a point to see each other whenever they’re in the same neck of the woods.
“Whenever I go to California, I stop by his home. Whenever he’s in town, he usually stops by,” Tserenba said, adding that Fieri let him drive the show’s famous red Chevy Camaro convertible for a bit.
Tserenba captured the moment and posted on social media. Others also took to social media to report Fieri sightings.
Here’s where Fieri was spotted around town:
