A day after a MRI confirmed Kirk Cousins would need surgery for his torn right Achilles' tendon, the Vikings made a trade deadline deal for a quarterback to take his place.

The team acquired Joshua Dobbs, who started the first eight games of the season for the Cardinals. According to a source with knowledge of the deal, the Vikings sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-rounder. Shortly after news of the deal broke, coach Kevin O'Connell said on Sirius XM Radio that Dobbs could be ready to play this week while the Vikings prepare rookie Jaren Hall to start against Atlanta. The seventh-round pick the Vikings received in the deal is a conditional pick that could become a sixth-rounder.

The Cardinals benched Dobbs in favor of Clayton Tune after Sunday's game against the Ravens, making the 28-year-old expendable while Arizona prepares for Kyler Murray's return. Dobbs completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.