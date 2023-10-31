On a special Tuesday afternoon NFL trade deadline edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III to break down two interesting Vikings moves — most notably the acquisition of quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

How soon (if at all) will Dobbs play? Neal and Rand have different opinions on that, but both are intrigued by his mobility and rushing success this season. The trade shows the Vikings are at least giving themselves options in the wake of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury.

Plus the sixth-round pick it took to get Dobbs was immediately recouped when the Vikings traded offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to Jacksonville.

