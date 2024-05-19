The Timberwolves and Nuggets are playing Game 7, the deciding game of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series tonight in Denver. Staff writer Chris Hine provides live updates from Ball Arena:

Score updates and in-game boxscore: Tap here

Pregame stats and betting lines

5:47 p.m.: "We're a great team. And we're going against another great team."

Game 7 is here and one team already advanced to the conference finals on the road with Indiana winning for the first time all series in Madison Square Garden in moving past the Knicks.

The Wolves know they can win in Ball Arena, having done it in two of the three games held in Denver before Sunday.

But Anthony Edwards said after Saturday's practice those games don't matter much.

"That's behind us. That don't give us any confidence," Edwards said. "I think we're confident just because we're a great team. And we're going against another great team and we feel like we're the better team. That's all the confidence that we need. The two previous games don't mean anything."

Coach Chris Finch's pregame media availability tonight was short — there's not much to ask headed into a Game 7 — but he was asked if the season would be a success should the Wolves lose Game 7.

"I would say it's another step forward," Finch said. "We're trying to build something here. Better to evaluate those things when it's all said and done, but we've had a great season. These guys have done a great job of coming together, leaning on an identity, playing for each other. But we don't feel like our work is done, so we're excited tonight to get a win."

Point guard Mike Conley (right soleus strain) entered the game questionable but he should be OK to play, as he did in Game 6.

And ... Scott Foster heads officiating crew

Wolves center Rudy Gobert was fined once during the regular season, then earlier in this series, for rubbing his fingers together in a "money sign" after calls by referee Scott Foster.

Foster is the lead official tonight, with David Guthrie and Curtis Blair the other referees. The Wolves are 3-1 this postseason in games with that crew.

Gobert drew a $75,000 fine after Game 4′s loss in Denver after paying $100,000 during the season for a slightly more obvious gesture.

After the second fine, he said, "Individually, collectively, we got to, whatever happens, we got to focus on what we can control and definitely can control our emotions and control the way we react to adversity and react to anything that happens on the court."







