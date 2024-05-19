CLEVELAND – If the Twins plan on repeating as American League Central champions this season, they'll have to figure out how to close the gulf that exists between them and the Cleveland Guardians.

In a season that's been defined by a poor 20-game start and one of the best 20-game stretches in team history, the Twins are sitting at another low point after they were swept by the Guardians in a 5-2 walk-off loss Sunday at Progressive Field. The Twins have lost six consecutive games, their longest losing streak of the season.

Will Brennan hit a walk-off, three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Twins closer Jhoan Duran, who took the loss for the second time this weekend.

The Twins were gifted a tie game in the top of the ninth inning without a hit or a ball leaving the infield against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch with two outs and Byron Buxton entered as a pinch-runner. Buxton beat shortstop Brayan Rocchio to the second-base bag on a ground ball that could've ended the game. Then Buxton scored from second when Clase dropped a routine flip from first baseman Josh Naylor, Buxton dashing home after he was nearly caught in a rundown.

The loss spoiled a strong start from Chris Paddack, who permitted a two-run homer to Andrés Giménez in the first inning and then retired 24 of his final 25 batters.

The Twins have totaled nine runs during their six-game losing streak, and four of those runs came in the ninth inning of a game the Twins trailed by 11. Frustration has built up. There were valid complaints about the strike zone in certain situations and there have been some tough luck outs, but it was a horrendous week for the offense.

Whenever the Twins had hopes of sustaining a rally Sunday, Cleveland stomped them out with its defense. With a runner on first base and one out in the third inning, Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio dove to his left and flipped the ball from his stomach to begin an inning-ending double play on a ground ball Ryan Jeffers hit up the middle.

Jeffers took off his helmet after running past the first-base bag and stared toward the middle of the field as Rocchio and Giménez, the second baseman, celebrated the play with a special handshake.

Willi Castro opened the fourth inning on second base after Guardians left fielder Estevan Florial dropped a fly ball for a two-base error. Two batters later, right fielder Will Brennan saved a run with a sliding catch on a Carlos Santana line drive.

The Twins had two runners on base in the seventh inning after Max Kepler dropped a double down the right-field line and Alex Kirilloff drew a two-out, four-pitch walk. Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt made a mound visit, but he opted to let starter Tanner Bibee face Santana for a third time.

Bibee rewarded his manager's faith, striking out Santana on a called third strike with an inside fastball that pitch tracking systems said wasn't in the strike zone. Bibee hopped off the mound, screamed "Let's go!" and waved his arms to tell the crowd to yell louder. Bibee allowed four hits and one run in seven innings — Jose Miranda homered on an elevated fastball in the third inning — while striking out eight.

Paddack was almost unhittable after his first two batters. After Tyler Freeman reached on an infield single, Giménez blasted a down-the-middle fastball to the center field seats for his third home run of the season.

After a poor start earlier in the week against the Yankees, Paddack made a slight alteration to his delivery, and he showed sharp command.

Paddack permitted three hits and zero walks. He threw a first-pitch strike to 21 of his 27 batters and completed a career-high eight innings in 100 pitches.

It still wasn't enough as the Twins lost for the fifth time in five games against their division rival.