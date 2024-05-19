THREE-GAME SERIES AT NATIONALS PARK

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 5:45 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (4-3, 3.93 ERA) vs. LHP Mitchell Parker (2-2, 3.09)

Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.57 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (1-4, 5.59)

Wednesday, 12:05 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.97 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (2-4, 3.91)

The Twins (24-22), riding a six-game losing streak (their longest since August 2022), make their first visit to Nationals Park since 2016. Last season, they won one of three games against Washington at Target Field. ... The Twins are hitting .231 after batting .188 (18-for-96) in the three losses to the Guardians in Cleveland. ... They are scheduled to face two lefthanded starters in the three-game series and are 7-5 against lefthanded starters this season. ... They are 2-3 in interleague games this season and have a 13-11 record in road games.

The Nationals (20-25) return home after a nine-game road trip ended with five consecutive losses. ... They are 9-11 against American League teams. ... Former Twin Eddie Rosario, in his first season with the Nationals, is hitting .359 (14-for-39) in his last 11 starts to raise his average to .180. ... RHP Derek Law, who was with the Twins in 2021, is 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 24 appearances. ... RHP Dylan Floro, who was with the Twins in 2023, has allowed just one earned run in 22⅔ innings. ... RHP Kyle Finnegan leads the N.L. in saves (13).