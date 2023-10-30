Kirk Cousins was carted out of Lambeau Field in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ victory at Green Bay on Sunday.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Kirk Cousins was carted out of Lambeau Field in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ victory at Green Bay on Sunday.

Vikings face season without Cousins after injury in win over Packers

6:09am
The injury to Kirk Cousins' right Achilles tendon put the Vikings in a somber state after their 24-10 victory over the Packers that got them back to .500 for the season.
Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) scores a touchdown in the first quarter.

Five extra points: More Akers! Less of a special teams player! Go for it!

6:20am
Alexander Mattison is good. But Cam Akers is better, more instinctive and patient. That and more from Mark Craig, including thoughts about fourth-down choices and outcomes.
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury helped up quarterback Kirk Cousins after the play in which he suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles injury.

Souhan: Cousins' injury forces Vikings to make tough decisions quickly

6:24am
Are the 4-4 Vikings going to be buyers or sellers at Tuesday's trade deadline with their star quarterback out for the season?
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) pressures Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the the fourth quarter Sunday.

Scoggins: Suddenly, Vikings defense needs to be 'rock of the team'

6:32am
Kevin O'Connell awarded game balls Sunday to every member of the Vikings defense and to all his assistant coaches on that side of the ball. Now the team needs defense to be its strength every week.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) hands off the ball in the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay

Rookie QB Jaren Hall earns Vikings' praise in unexpected debut

October 29
The 2023 fifth-round pick helped close out the game using lessons he learned from Cousins over the past eight weeks.
Podcast: Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles changes course of Vikings season
Access Vikings Podcast

Podcast: Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles changes course of Vikings season

October 29
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the somber mood in Green Bay, where the Vikings won but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a likely season-ending injury.
Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum helped make it a long day for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Three keys to the Vikings' 24-10 victory over the Packers

October 29
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had no answers, even when given the opportunity to lead a comeback against the Vikings.
Nfl
October 29
Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambled with the ball late in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Packers' first-half struggles on offense now carrying over to the second half

The Green Bay Packers continued their habit for slow starts with perhaps their worst first-half performance yet.