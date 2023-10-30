Vikings face season without Cousins after injury in win over Packers
The injury to Kirk Cousins' right Achilles tendon put the Vikings in a somber state after their 24-10 victory over the Packers that got them back to .500 for the season.
Five extra points: More Akers! Less of a special teams player! Go for it!
Alexander Mattison is good. But Cam Akers is better, more instinctive and patient. That and more from Mark Craig, including thoughts about fourth-down choices and outcomes.
Souhan: Cousins' injury forces Vikings to make tough decisions quickly
Are the 4-4 Vikings going to be buyers or sellers at Tuesday's trade deadline with their star quarterback out for the season?
Scoggins: Suddenly, Vikings defense needs to be 'rock of the team'
Kevin O'Connell awarded game balls Sunday to every member of the Vikings defense and to all his assistant coaches on that side of the ball. Now the team needs defense to be its strength every week.
Rookie QB Jaren Hall earns Vikings' praise in unexpected debut
The 2023 fifth-round pick helped close out the game using lessons he learned from Cousins over the past eight weeks.
Access Vikings Podcast
Podcast: Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles changes course of Vikings season
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the somber mood in Green Bay, where the Vikings won but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a likely season-ending injury.
Three keys to the Vikings' 24-10 victory over the Packers
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had no answers, even when given the opportunity to lead a comeback against the Vikings.
Nfl
Packers' first-half struggles on offense now carrying over to the second half
The Green Bay Packers continued their habit for slow starts with perhaps their worst first-half performance yet.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune