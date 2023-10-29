The Vikings won at Lambeau Field, but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a likely season-ending injury. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the somber mood in Green Bay, where there was little fanfare about the Vikings getting back to .500 with a convincing win. What does this mean for Cousins' future in Minnesota? Who's starting at quarterback the rest of the season?

