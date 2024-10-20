Three former Minnesota chief justices: Elect Natalie Hudson

Hudson also brings a wealth of experience to her role as head of the state judiciary. She has practiced as a legal aid staff attorney handling housing matters — the first chief justice to come with a legal aid background — served as the dean of student affairs at Hamline Law School and as the St. Paul city attorney, and she spent nine years as an assistant attorney general at the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office handling criminal appeals before the Court of Appeals and Minnesota Supreme Court. In 2002, then-Gov. Jesse Ventura appointed her to the Court of Appeals, where she served for 13 years. In 2015, she brought that immense experience to the Minnesota Supreme Court. And last year, she was appointed chief justice, becoming the first person of color to serve in that role — a historic moment for the judiciary and for Minnesota.