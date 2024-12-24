This Christmas, I’m taking one for the team

As the legend goes, the garden stores and scout troop lots were all closed or sold out. Yes, it was snowing. And as they drove up and down with no success, suddenly they saw a tree by the side of the road. It had fallen off someone’s car or been discarded because it was so scrawny and pathetic, left to be run over by a Beetle with a 2-year-old inside and neither air bags nor seat belts. Anyway, they stuffed it in the car and took it to our tiny one-bedroom duplex by the Chicago & North Western tracks.