Opinion: Rochester NAACP commentary on racist video

When news reached me that a five-year-old Black child was called the N-word by a white woman at a public park in Rochester, I was outraged. Upon watching the viral video—where the woman, confronted about her actions, showed no remorse, and instead doubled down on her hate—I was deeply disturbed. She repeated the slur multiple times and attempted to justify her behavior by blaming the child. What kind of responsible adult holds a defenseless child accountable for their own hatred?
As someone who has lived under despots and dictators, I know that words—especially from those in power—carry with them seeds that can either unite or destroy, uplift or oppress. This woman had power as an adult, and instead of using her status for good, she chose to use it to oppress a child.
This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a troubling and painful trend that continues to escalate across the country—and here in Rochester. Over the past year, we at the Rochester Branch of the NAACP have seen a disturbing rise in racially motivated acts: racist slurs painted on a public bridge near Century High School, a noose and effigy displayed to intimidate a Black family, swastikas and racial epithets defacing the home of a local representative, and repeated acts of Islamophobia and antisemitism.
After this incident, the woman in question raised over $150,000 online in a crowdsourced fund-raising effort in less than 24 hours. At first, I believed that donors must have been misinformed, unaware of the facts. But after reading the comments, it became clear: people knew exactly what she had done—and they were celebrating her. The vile, dehumanizing language expressed in support of her actions was both appalling and heartbreaking.
We must take these moments seriously. When acts of hatred go unchallenged—or worse, are rewarded—it sends a dangerous message that this behavior is acceptable.
In response to the growing climate of intolerance, we recently launched a campaign at the Rochester NAACP declaring clearly and firmly: