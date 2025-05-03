Commentaries

Opinion: Rochester NAACP commentary on racist video

When acts of hatred go unchallenged—or worse, are rewarded—it sends a dangerous message.

May 3, 2025 at 4:44PM
Broadway Ave., Downtown Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When news reached me that a five-year-old Black child was called the N-word by a white woman at a public park in Rochester, I was outraged. Upon watching the viral video—where the woman, confronted about her actions, showed no remorse, and instead doubled down on her hate—I was deeply disturbed. She repeated the slur multiple times and attempted to justify her behavior by blaming the child. What kind of responsible adult holds a defenseless child accountable for their own hatred?

As someone who has lived under despots and dictators, I know that words—especially from those in power—carry with them seeds that can either unite or destroy, uplift or oppress. This woman had power as an adult, and instead of using her status for good, she chose to use it to oppress a child.

This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a troubling and painful trend that continues to escalate across the country—and here in Rochester. Over the past year, we at the Rochester Branch of the NAACP have seen a disturbing rise in racially motivated acts: racist slurs painted on a public bridge near Century High School, a noose and effigy displayed to intimidate a Black family, swastikas and racial epithets defacing the home of a local representative, and repeated acts of Islamophobia and antisemitism.

After this incident, the woman in question raised over $150,000 online in a crowdsourced fund-raising effort in less than 24 hours. At first, I believed that donors must have been misinformed, unaware of the facts. But after reading the comments, it became clear: people knew exactly what she had done—and they were celebrating her. The vile, dehumanizing language expressed in support of her actions was both appalling and heartbreaking.

We must take these moments seriously. When acts of hatred go unchallenged—or worse, are rewarded—it sends a dangerous message that this behavior is acceptable.

In response to the growing climate of intolerance, we recently launched a campaign at the Rochester NAACP declaring clearly and firmly:

  • Not in our town will children feel unsafe.
    • Not in our town will racism be tolerated.
      • Not in our town will hatred find a home.
        • And in our town, love wins.

          But for love to truly win, it cannot be passive. It must be rooted in action, accountability, and shared responsibility. We must all play a role in creating a community where every child—regardless of race, background, or faith—feels safe and valued.

          A public park should be a place of safety, imagination, and joy. It should never be a place where a young child is confronted with hate.

          As someone researching culturally responsive leadership in both organizational and community contexts, I believe that meaningful leadership is about more than holding a title. It is about standing up for what is right—especially when others remain silent. Culturally responsive leadership calls us to act in ways that affirm the dignity of every person, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

          Five years ago, I gave a TED Talk titled “It Takes a Community to Eradicate Hate. I emphasized then that we must shift from saying “not my business” to understanding that this is everyone’s business. That message remains as urgent today as ever.

          When the publicly-launched fundraiser supporting this woman surpassed $250,000, I was moved to act and started a fundraising counter-campaign grounded in love and solidarity—not to match hate with hate, but to offer a clear alternative rooted in justice, compassion. This work is not easy. But it is necessary. The future of our children, our communities, and our nation depends on it.

          We are at a crossroads. What we choose to tolerate—or reject—defines not only the character of our communities, but the integrity of our country. If we truly believe in equality, dignity, and justice for all, we must not only mouth the words, but we must also live them. And maybe that starts on the playground.

          Walé Elegbede is president of the Rochester branch of the NAACP. Connect with him at waleelegbede.com

          about the writer

          Walé Elegbede

