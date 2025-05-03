Opinion: AI literacy is power

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
And this is the worst AI will ever be.
If — as President Donald Trump insists — the world‘s nations are locked in a battle for “global AI dominance,” who do we want to decide what it looks like or feels like to live in a world powered by AI? What does it mean to “win” this fight, and does anyone really deserve to “lose”?
As someone who worked in the Biden administration to achieve safer, more secure and more trustworthy artificial intelligence, I see this moment as critical to shaping the future of AI and its impact on our lives. Trump’s recent executive order promoting AI “competency” in our schools set a modest bar but still lacks a bold vision or nuanced understanding about how AI is transforming everything from our work to our relationships. The good news is that we each have the ability to shape that future already, and our actions (or inaction) today lay the groundwork for tomorrow.
We have work to do. According to a Gallup-Telescope survey conducted in January, approximately 99% of Americans use at least one AI-enabled product or service. This is an impressive statistic tempered by the fact that nearly two-thirds surveyed didn’t realize they were using a service powered by artificial intelligence. Because AI “learns” by consuming our data, it means that AI knows us far better than we know it.
This is a significant but solvable problem, though our general lack of preparation for imminent advancements like “artificial general intelligence” or “agentic artificial intelligence” makes it urgent to gain more advanced AI literacy.