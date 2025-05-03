Opinion: AI literacy is power

Improving AI literacy can also foster another mindset: shared responsibility for AI’s social, environmental and humanitarian costs. Depending on the AI model or its intended use, it’s our own words, pictures and even personal financial data that is used to “train” these tools. AI algorithms mix and remix our data in ways most tech companies can’t (or won’t) explain, and this data entanglement implicates us in each other’s lives in ways that few other technologies have before. Attempts have been made to use Ramsey County families’ data to “predict” criminal behavior among students in St. Paul Public Schools. Every time you ask ChatGPT to perform a task, increased strain could be placed on Iowa’s underground aquifers. The Claude app’s immense computing needs fuel a voracious appetite for advanced semiconductors — and for the rare earth minerals extracted under sometimes horrific labor conditions that make them possible.