The setting: A small town on New Year’s Eve

Outside its entrance there lay Bruno, patiently accepting head pats from the many locals who knew and loved him. He perked up when he saw Jesse. They were fine hanging out together when the newly married Heffelfingers and all kinds of townies who knew them (and many who didn’t) waved me in. Among them were Paul Jenny, the town’s unofficial longhair poet laureate; Justice of the Peace/sheep rancher Les Holey and his wife, Pearl; Walter Ames, well-known around town for his Ford pickup cargo bed that he’d fashioned into a miniature working log cabin, and Randy Love — all drinking beer and toasting in another new year, together.