The one question every legislator should be asking this session

This isn’t as wonky and disconnected as it may sound. Take Reading Corps, a Minnesota-born program that pairs AmeriCorps members with students for regular, short, focused phonics sessions during the school day — elements that research says are crucial for success. For the last two decades, legislators could have funded any program that might help young readers, but they made an intentional choice to invest in a proven approach. The result? Independent studies show Reading Corps improved literacy outcomes for thousands of Minnesota kids compared with business as usual.