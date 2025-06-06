Counterpoint: To save downtown Minneapolis, we need more than doors

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Eric Roper’s late-May column “To save Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, we need more doors” [Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: See also Roper’s follow-up “Plentiful ideas to fix Nicollet Mall show it has a bright future,” June 6, and his live blog on June 3] misdiagnoses the issues with downtown.
First, we need to acknowledge that we have two downtowns. The Warehouse District is thriving. There are now over 60,000 people living downtown, more than Apple Valley, or Edina or Minnetonka. That part of downtown is doing great.
The other part of downtown that used to have lots of office workers — not so much. And we shop differently now. Those of us old enough to remember the Dayton’s and Donaldson’s anchors are not shopping downtown anymore.
So how do we bring back vitality to this part of downtown? Roper proposes chopping large commercial spaces into smaller spaces, adding more doors to buildings and requiring transparent windows. Mayor Jacob Frey has proposed turning Nicollet Mall into a pedestrian mall, an idea that was in fashion in the 1960s and 1970s and then died.
This focuses on the wrong problem. People don’t go places because of great street infrastructure. They go places because they have great experiences. Fun, unique experiences that bring joy. And right now, joy is missing in a big chunk of downtown.
Our proposal isn’t windows or buses or pedestrian malls. Our proposal is that the mayor and Minneapolis Downtown Council create a Downtown Joy Committee and put real money behind it. Sounds crazy, but hear us out.