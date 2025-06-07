His players weren’t worried, so St. Cloud Cathedral coach Todd Dingmann wasn’t going to worry, either. Well, not much, anyway.
Cathedral junior pitcher Keira Alexander, highly valued for her defensive acumen in center field before the season started, rebounded from a potentially disastrous beginning to pitch the Crusaders to a 7-2 victory over Hawley in the Class 2A championship game Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.
In the top of the first, Alexander hit the first two batters she faced and walked the next. Hawley had the bases loaded without putting a ball in play.
“I was a little stressed,” Dingmann said. “That wasn’t the start we wanted. But she just needed to settle down. We trust her. And, you know, she’s pretty fearless.”
Alexander got out of the jam without giving up a run. She induced two infield pop-ups, then got a flyout to center.
Dingmann was able to breathe a little earlier, and the rest of the Crusdaders said they never had a doubt Alexander would wiggle out of trouble.
“No, no, no, no,” junior first baseman Tayla Vought said emphatically. “We have so much confidence in Keira. She had the fire to get it done, and she wanted it more than any of us. And she got it.”
In the meantime, the Cathedral players were dealing with the change of pace of Hawley pitcher Eagan Hastings. For two innings, the Crusaders mustered just one hit, and that player was thrown out stealing.