Smartphones and kids: It’s all about timing

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When should I give my kid a smartphone?
This is a multibillion-dollar question, considering 95% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 now own a smartphone. While there is no definitive answer, what I can share are a few things I learned from my own and others’ research that I wish I had known years ago.
First, unlimited screen time is a “digital drug” and has real consequences on our kids’ health. Brain-imaging research has shown that extensive screen exposure, like six weeks of heavy video game playing, can alter (or, more precisely, damage) the brain, in similar ways to those seen in drug addiction. In fact, a glowing screen is so powerful that researchers experimented with a virtual-reality video game to help burn victims with pain management and found the effects were comparable to morphine, a real drug.
As parents, we are too familiar with the recent surge in cognitive and mental disorders like ADHD, anxiety, autism, depression, aggression and even psychosis. Clinical evidence has linked these with screen exposure. Phone use has been shown to negatively affect academic performance, with socially disadvantaged kids more adversely affected.
Second, mere screen exposure can cause harm regardless of content. Dr. Victoria L. Dunckley, author of “Reset Your Child’s Brain,” suspects screen exposure is an underlying cause of many disorders. Flashing screens trigger fight-or-flight reactions and overstimulate a developing brain, putting it under chronic stress. It can cause biological changes like directing blood to the “animal” brain and away from the “human” brain. As parents, we often think interactive screen time is better than passive screen time. It turns out interactive screen time causes more harm because it creates greater hyperarousal and dysregulation.
Third, there is convincing evidence that exposure to media violence leads to aggression and desensitization to violence, particularly in children. According to Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, author of “Glow Kids,” violent video gaming is associated with poor school performance, increased aggression and decreased empathy. While most kids, thankfully, won’t commit actual violence, they are more likely to engage in “daily aggressions,” saying or doing things insensitive to others’ feelings. As the mother of a middle school student, I hear about it on a regular basis.