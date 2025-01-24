The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Stone bowl pho was the last meal my husband and I treated ourselves to during a trip to Vietnam in November, and he was the perfect lunch companion to check out this new spot. We tried a traditional beef pho ($14) and stone pho (starting at $25) side by side, and you could taste and see the difference. The stone pho came with wider, more al dente noodles. It also came with a richer broth in which you could detect a higher concentration of gelatin bubbles and collagen than its counterpart. With four beef cuts (filet mignon, brisket, meatballs and ribs) and chewy slivers of tripe and tendon adding texture and nutrient-rich collagen, there was a meat-filled ladle with every slurp. My husband described it best: a “meat lover’s pho.”