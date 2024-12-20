The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Here, you can get the dragon melt, plus what Xiong calls the Tastic “secret menu,” featuring Hmong sausage fragrant with lemongrass and ginger, pork belly with an astoundingly crackly top, chicken wings stuffed with egg roll filling, and the tart/funky/sweet hot sauce that brings it all together. I didn’t want to choose, and engineered my own sticky rice platter with pork belly ($16), an angel wing ($4) and a link of Hmong sausage ($6). It all comes with shreds of papaya salad in a little lettuce boat. There’s more to come back for, both from the Tastic menu and an expanded Vellee menu that goes beyond the beloved skyway fare as well as selections from the Northeast operation. My next visit will, undoubtedly, be for the dino rib pho ($32), which comes in a bowl the size of a beach ball, filled with spiced broth and a braised beef long rib that peeks out over the top. Comfort food indeed.