Teaching nursing to rural high schoolers? Virtual reality makes it possible, if a little wonky

After putting on the headset, the students see themselves inside of a virtual room with a resident in a long-term care facility. The program then guides them, though wonky at times, as they work through tasks such as helping the resident stand up from a wheelchair. Textboxes pop up in the student’s vision, telling them to lock the wheelchair brakes, and then tighten a gait belt, before helping the resident get up from the wheelchair. As students move their hands to mimic tightening the belt, sensors reflect their actions on screen.