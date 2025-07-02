Hermantown man was to be committed the day he killed himself and his wife

DULUTH – A Hermantown man who fatally shot his wife and himself last month was to be civilly committed that day — an order granted by a St. Louis County judge minutes before the shootings in their home on Midway Road.
A day earlier, officers were called to the house to help calm Bradley Duane Nelson, who had a history of mental health struggles, and to potentially take him to a hospital for evaluation. Officers at the scene June 12 decided Nelson wasn’t a danger to himself or others but recommended his wife connect with his social worker, according to a search warrant issued by the St. Louis County courts.
The next morning, officers found Bradley, 63, and Lissette Joy Nelson, 62, dead from gunshot wounds.
Bradley Nelson, who was civilly committed for mental health treatment in 2023 and 2024, hadn’t been taking prescribed medication in recent weeks, according to court documents. He wasn’t communicating with his social worker. He believed his family was stealing money from him. He wasn’t regularly eating or bathing. And he was violent.
His family members could no longer help him. Lissette Nelson, fearing for her safety, had stopped staying at their home.
Bradley Nelson had several convictions for domestic assault on his record. Lissette Nelson had initiated divorce proceedings in 2012 but didn’t follow through.
Less than an hour before she was killed, Lissette Nelson messaged her husband’s social worker to find out when officers would be taking Bradley to the hospital.
“Any idea when they will come for Brad?” she texted.