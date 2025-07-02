Duluth

Hermantown man was to be committed the day he killed himself and his wife

Officers had been to Bradley Duane Nelson’s house the day earlier when Lissette Nelson couldn’t calm him, but determined he wasn’t a danger to himself or others.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 10:03PM
Bradley Duane Nelson, who apparently shot himself and his wife, Lissette Joy Nelson, was going to be committed the day of the shootings. (Christa Lawler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – A Hermantown man who fatally shot his wife and himself last month was to be civilly committed that day — an order granted by a St. Louis County judge minutes before the shootings in their home on Midway Road.

A day earlier, officers were called to the house to help calm Bradley Duane Nelson, who had a history of mental health struggles, and to potentially take him to a hospital for evaluation. Officers at the scene June 12 decided Nelson wasn’t a danger to himself or others but recommended his wife connect with his social worker, according to a search warrant issued by the St. Louis County courts.

The next morning, officers found Bradley, 63, and Lissette Joy Nelson, 62, dead from gunshot wounds.

Bradley Nelson, who was civilly committed for mental health treatment in 2023 and 2024, hadn’t been taking prescribed medication in recent weeks, according to court documents. He wasn’t communicating with his social worker. He believed his family was stealing money from him. He wasn’t regularly eating or bathing. And he was violent.

His family members could no longer help him. Lissette Nelson, fearing for her safety, had stopped staying at their home.

Bradley Nelson had several convictions for domestic assault on his record. Lissette Nelson had initiated divorce proceedings in 2012 but didn’t follow through.

Less than an hour before she was killed, Lissette Nelson messaged her husband’s social worker to find out when officers would be taking Bradley to the hospital.

“Any idea when they will come for Brad?” she texted.

Forty-five minutes later, she texted again: “Please hurry!”

Lissette Nelson’s friend called 911 to report a domestic assault that morning. While on the phone together, the friend heard Bradley Nelson strike his wife and knock her to the ground, according to court documents. A Hermantown police officer, en route to the house, learned about the civil commitment that had been signed by a St. Louis County judge 30 minutes earlier.

The friend on the phone told officers that she heard two bangs and Lissette said into the phone “Oh, my God, Gina.”

Officers found Bradley Nelson dead in a bedroom. Lissette Nelson was found with her phone still in her hand.

about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Hermantown man was to be committed the day he killed himself and his wife

card image

Officers had been to Bradley Duane Nelson’s house the day earlier when Lissette Nelson couldn’t calm him, but determined he wasn’t a danger to himself or others.

Duluth

Duluth voters could see competing rental rights laws on November ballot

card image

Greater Minnesota

Body of missing vulnerable Cloquet woman is found; boyfriend is still missing

card image