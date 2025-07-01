White Earth Band’s St. Cloud cannabis dispensary opening Wednesday

ST. CLOUD — The White Earth Band of Chippewa’s second off-reservation cannabis dispensary is opening Wednesday in St. Cloud.
“It’s another historical moment,” said Zach Wilson, chief executive officer of Waabigwan Mashkiki, White Earth’s cannabis company, which opened its flagship dispensary in Mahnomen in 2023 and its first off-reservation store in Moorhead in May. “This has never been done in the country.”
Minnesota is the first to give tribes an early foothold in the recreational cannabis market by allowing tribes to operate dispensaries off-reservation. Wilson said it’s a unique agreement that allows tribes to work side by side with the state maintain sovereignty.
The compact agreement, signed by Gov. Tim Walz in late May, allows White Earth to open up to eight retail dispensaries across the state. Wilson previously told the Star Tribune they are eyeing storefronts as far south as Mankato and Rochester.
But the compact agreements, while historic and celebrated in Indian Country, have been met with skepticism and pushback, with some saying it’s an unfair advantage.
Some business owners, advocates and state lawmakers are frustrated the state has taken nearly two years to issue cannabis business licenses to Minnesotans, and concerned the compacts could give tribes long-term market advantages.
The Legislature legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) held the first lotteries to begin awarding cannabis business licenses in June.
The Waabigwan Mashkiki (“flower medicine” in Ojibwe) dispensary in St. Cloud is set to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a former LeafLine medical dispensary store at 141 33rd Av. S.