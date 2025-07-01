St. Cloud

White Earth Band’s St. Cloud cannabis dispensary opening Wednesday

It will be the second off-reservation store, following the opening of Waabigwan Mashkiki in Moorhead in May.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 4:55PM
White Earth Nation's Waabigwan Mashkiki adult-use marijuana dispensary opened in Moorhead in May. The tribal nation's second off-reservation store will open Wednesday, July 2, in St. Cloud. (Waabigwan Mashkiki)

ST. CLOUD — The White Earth Band of Chippewa’s second off-reservation cannabis dispensary is opening Wednesday in St. Cloud.

“It’s another historical moment,” said Zach Wilson, chief executive officer of Waabigwan Mashkiki, White Earth’s cannabis company, which opened its flagship dispensary in Mahnomen in 2023 and its first off-reservation store in Moorhead in May. “This has never been done in the country.”

Minnesota is the first to give tribes an early foothold in the recreational cannabis market by allowing tribes to operate dispensaries off-reservation. Wilson said it’s a unique agreement that allows tribes to work side by side with the state maintain sovereignty.

The compact agreement, signed by Gov. Tim Walz in late May, allows White Earth to open up to eight retail dispensaries across the state. Wilson previously told the Star Tribune they are eyeing storefronts as far south as Mankato and Rochester.

But the compact agreements, while historic and celebrated in Indian Country, have been met with skepticism and pushback, with some saying it’s an unfair advantage.

Some business owners, advocates and state lawmakers are frustrated the state has taken nearly two years to issue cannabis business licenses to Minnesotans, and concerned the compacts could give tribes long-term market advantages.

The Legislature legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) held the first lotteries to begin awarding cannabis business licenses in June.

The Waabigwan Mashkiki (“flower medicine” in Ojibwe) dispensary in St. Cloud is set to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a former LeafLine medical dispensary store at 141 33rd Av. S.

Wilson said all the products are made in Minnesota at a facility in Mahnomen. When the first two dispensaries opened, lines were out the door, and Wilson expects St. Cloud to be no different.

“It’s great for the tribe, and we hope the state enjoys our products,” he said.

Kim Hyatt of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Related Coverage

Cannabis

White Earth Band of Chippewa gets green light to open marijuana dispensaries off reservation

News & Politics

State’s first off-reservation cannabis dispensary to open in Moorhead

To get the latest news from St. Cloud and central Minnesota in your inbox, sign up for the free St. Cloud Today newsletter. And sign up for the Lakes Country newsletter covering Bemidji, Brainerd and beyond.

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

White Earth Band’s St. Cloud cannabis dispensary opening Wednesday

card image

It will be the second off-reservation store, following the opening of Waabigwan Mashkiki in Moorhead in May.

St. Cloud

One St. Cloud charter school closes, another takes over its building and absorbs many staff, students

card image

St. Cloud

Former St. Cloud commission member admits illegally selling gun

People enter Stearns County Courthouse on the first day of jury selection for the trial of Brian G. Fitch in St. Cloud, Minn. on Monday, January 12, 2015.