11 books to give music lovers this holiday season

In “High and Rising: A Book About De La Soul” (Dey Street, $29.99), excellent music journalist Marcus J. Moore makes a case why this trio — Maseo, Posdnuos and the late Trugoy the Dove — belongs on the Mount Rushmore of hip-hop. “De La appealed to the Black alternative, to those who liked rap but also liked jazz and punk and maybe owned a skateboard and played an instrument in the school band.” He argues De La was so influential that, without them, there would be no Mos Def, Common, the Roots, Pharrell, Kanye West or Kendrick Lamar. The book provides perceptive perspective on hip-hop as an industry by tracing the challenges De La faced with their image and lawsuits over sampling. In fact, the two surviving De La Soul members have threatened to sue Moore over the unauthorized book reportedly because they plan their own autobiography.