Shimmering Taylor Swift fans — including many a mother-daughter-duo — filled downtown Minneapolis with sequins on Friday afternoon ahead of her Eras Tour concert stop.

They formed long, snaking lines outside of U.S. Bank Stadium, trading friendship bracelets and outfit compliments and predictions about what tunes Swift might pick for the night's so-called "surprise songs."

They had arrived to see a major cultural event, one fans had been buzzing about for weeks. Swift sold out two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium, which holds 60,000, after an infamous Ticketmaster debacle that disappointed those who didn't get in. Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday and Saturday's concert dates official "Taylor Swift Days," following Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's unofficial renaming of the city to "Swiftieapolis."

Two women in their 20s wearing bright red lipstick and heart-shaped sunglasses performed "All Too Well" on their harps.

"We're the unlucky ones," said Hannah Flowers, 27, as her friend and fellow harpist Anna Maxwell, 29, laughed. Unable to find tickets they could afford, the pair decided to perform for Swifties on the plaza outside the stadium.

A girl apologized for not having money to tip them, offering a bracelet with letters spelling "August," a song from "Folklore," and "Bejeweled," from "Midnights," instead. A basket for tips in front of them contained a few dollar bills and a few butterfly temporary tattoos.

A mom in line to get into the stadium thanked the pair for "lowering my blood pressure."

"We're happy to help," Flowers said.

Fans drove from the suburbs, from Iowa, from Manitoba, Canada. Susie Imhof and her mother, Annie, flew in from Denver, Colo., to celebrate her 18th birthday. Friday's show would be her fourth time seeing Swift on this tour.

"We can't stop," Annie Imhof said. "We're addicted now."

Dozens of fans started their day at the Mall of America, which was offering free bracelet-making and face-painting in the North Atrium, as well as rides in yellow school buses to downtown Minneapolis.

Anaya Sierra threaded green beads onto elastic, spelling out "Our Song."

The 27-year-old has loved Swift since 2008, when she first heard that tune on the radio, she explained, beaming. She and her sister, Marcella, 20, drove up from Mason City, Iowa, on Thursday with their mother, Raquel Ponce, to see Swift for the first time.

The sisters love how Swift is true to herself, despite the haters, fights for her fans and appreciates her mother. In them, Ponce sees herself as a young, Prince-loving music fan. "To me, she's like Prince," she said. She writes her own songs, does her own thing and is on her own level. "I'm so happy to see them so excited."

Just as Anaya Sierra was tying off her bracelet, the DJ played "Our Song." The sisters squealed, then sang along, sashaying their hips.