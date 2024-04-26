'Rather'

This documentary on Dan Rather hits all the high notes with the former CBS News anchor waxing nostalgic on the tenacity he brought to reporting on everything from the civil rights movement to the White House. But when it comes to the stumbles, like walking off the set when a tennis match went long, the legendary broadcaster goes missing. He barely comments on the self-inflicted mistakes that led to his departure from network TV. Instead, director Frank Marshall relies on former colleagues and superfans like Andy Cohen to defend him. Either Rather refused to offer his thoughts or Marshall didn't have the guts to ask the tough questions. Either way, it's a glaring shortcoming. Wednesday, Netflix

'Dead Boy Detectives'

Hardy Boys meets Ghostbusters in this interpretation of one of Neil Gaiman's lighter projects. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri play besties in the afterlife, working with a living psychic to crack supernatural cases. The villains, which include a pipe-smoking witch, are so delicious that you'll be tempted to root for them instead of the somewhat dull detectives. Netflix

'Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'

This documentary takes you behind the scenes of Nickelodeon, but it's definitely not for children. The five episodes look at how the channel overlooked everything from sexual jokes to pedophilia while building an empire. Those who grew up watching "Drake & Josh" will be mortified by star Drake Bell's stories about the trauma he endured. Max

'How Disney Built America'

The title of this six-part series maybe a bit of an overstatement, but there's no denying that Walt Disney was a major influence in how we entertain ourselves. The first three episodes dive deep into the origins of Mickey Mouse, the creation of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and the construction of Disneyland. The theme throughout is that Disney was always willing to risk it all to invest in the next adventure. 9 p.m. Sunday, History Channel

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'

David Letterman's interview series continues with a sit-down with comic John Mulaney, who Letterman thanks for "kind of restoring my faith in the art of stand-up comedy." But the conversation is mostly serious with Mulaney opening up about his addictions. Letterman is more relaxed and curious than he ever was in his heyday. Like Conan O'Brien, he's enjoying the freedom one has when not tied down to the rigors of a nightly program. Tuesday, Netflix