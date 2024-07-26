'Nick Swardson: Make Joke From Face'

Twin Cities native Nick Swardson taped his latest special in San Jose on his 47th birthday. But he didn't celebrate with grown-up humor. That would ruin everything. Swardson still relies heavily on childish pranks, party-boy anecdotes and bathroom humor, a formula that continues to click with audiences craving an escape from adult responsibilities. "I'm the Tom Brady of diarrhea jokes," he says, sporting a T-shirt that features an outline of the state of Minnesota and Vikings horns. The performance happened in October 2023, about four months before a bizarre show in Colorado in which he got booed off stage. Swardson later blamed his behavior on a combination of edibles and alcohol. Let's hope he's matured enough for that not to happen again. YouTube

'American Son'

This film reflects on Michael Chang's improbable run at the 1989 French Open, which made the 17-year-old the youngest male player ever to win a Grand Slam tournament. But this project is about a lot more than tennis. Director Jay Kang takes lots of opportunities to compare Chang's moment in the sun with student protests in Tiananmen Square. Chang, who first learned to play the game during his family's short time in St. Paul, doesn't have the most dynamic personality. But footage of his gutsy performance in Paris speaks volumes. 6 p.m. Monday, ESPN

'Prison Chronicles'

These brief visits to some of the country's most famous penitentiaries are perfect for those who are curious about history but don't want to spend too much time behind bars. Each episode lasts less than 30 minutes, not nearly enough time to fully absorb the three or four anecdotes dealing with violence and escape attempts. 9 p.m. Monday, History

'Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam'

This exposé is the latest docuseries to examine how young people in the spotlight have been manipulated and abused by adults. The main villain here is Lou Pearlman, who launched Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. He doesn't come off looking as nasty as the bad guys in "Simone Biles Rising" and "Quiet on the Set," but there's enough dirt here to justify his membership in the creep club. Netflix

'Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine'

This three-part "Nova" series, which debuted Wednesday, starts off looking like it was produced by Maine's tourism bureau. But while all the episodes feature stunning footage this is primarily about climate change and how it's affecting the price you pay for seafood. 9 p.m. Wednesday, TPT



