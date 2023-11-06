Some retired local-news favorites are getting back in front of the cameras.

Cathy Wurzer, longtime co-host of TPT's "Almanac" and MPR radio personality, has been chatting with some of the area's most popular anchors of the 1970s and '80s for a documentary that will most probably air in fall 2024 on TPT.

Brothers Paul and Ron Magers, Don Shelby, Mark Rosen and Cyndy Brucato are among the participants. The interviews started this past summer but Wurzer began research on the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Bergin, who is running the project with Wurzer, said the film offers a different image than the one Will Ferrell presented in the "Anchorman" movies.

"We are really looking at how hard they worked and how intense the job was," said Bergin, an executive producer at TPT.

The anchors seem to be having a ball.

"Just interviewed by Cathy Wurzer for a doc about TC television news," Paul Magers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in September. "Not enough adjectives to describe her professionalism, warmth and journalistic skills. A true treasure."