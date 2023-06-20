And you thought getting tickets was the hard part. It was. We know all too well. But dealing with U.S. Bank Stadium and transportation issues presents whole other challenges.

So let's make it easy on you with these tips.

Purses and bags. Like all NFL stadiums, U.S. Bank Stadium has a strict policy about carry-ins. No large bags or backpacks. As for purses, they must be no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches (with or without a strap/handle). Also permitted are bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches. Or go low-budget with a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Medical necessity bags are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Parking. There are plenty of lots and ramps in downtown Minneapolis. However, many are a good hike from U.S. Bank Stadium. Maybe take a pedicab from those spots. Parking prices vary widely, from $6 to more than $35 as you get closer to the stadium. Keep in mind that there will be massive traffic jams/delays after the concert. Because the concert typically ends around 11:20, figure on a late night. Pack snacks and drinks for the long ride home. And pillows for the kids even if they're totally wired after Taylor.

Light rail. As of press time, understaffed Metro Transit is not planning to add extra trains on Friday or Saturday nights. That means the last train leaves U.S. Bank Stadium station at 11:31 p.m. The concert is expected to end at 11:20-ish. Plan accordingly.

Ride-share. Getting dropped off at the Vikings stadium should be relatively easy because not all 50,000-plus people will arrive at the same time. But after the concert? Your best bet is to walk downtown to an address/intersection away from the stadium and avoid 6th Street, which will seem like a not-too-swift parking lot post-Taylor.

Cameras. Still-photo cameras with a lens that is 6 inches or shorter are permitted. So are cellphones. (You can bring a small battery pack to recharge.) Binoculars are OK, too, but there will be giant live-video screens.

Getting into the stadium. Your ticket will suggest a gate. So before you arrive, locate the gate on a stadium map. For instance, the Legacy Gate is the largest one, by the giant doors on the west end of the stadium. Because the gates are named for corporate partners instead of with letters or numbers, there is no logic to their order. Also, arrive early because you will be screened at a security checkpoint.

Buy buy buy. A merchandise booth will be set up outside U.S. Bank Stadium beginning on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will offer essentially the same souvenirs that are available at the concert, but you don't need a ticket to buy a Tay Tay tee outside the stadium. The same merch — and a whole lot more — is for sale at store.taylorswift.com, but you don't get instant gratification. On Friday and Saturday, the outside-the-stadium merch shop opens at noon and will be open after the shows. Pro tip: Buy merch before Taylor hits the stage; supplies may dwindle by the end of the concert.

On time. There are two opening acts starting at 6:30 p.m. Taylor typically hits the stage at 7:55-ish. And she plays until 11:20 or so. Yep, three hours-plus. It's been five years since she's toured, and she has a lot of songs to sing.