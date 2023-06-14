Taylor Swift performed at windy Soldier Field in Chicago.
Shanna Madison, TNS
Taylor Swift performed at windy Soldier Field in Chicago.

Taylor Swift fans left in the dark? Metro Transit may not add trains after sold-out Mpls. shows

11:19am
Last Green and Blue line trains leave stadium station about 11:30. 3 ½-hour concert may go longer.
Taylor Swift performed at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2018, but she hasn’t toured America since 2017.

Taylor Swift adds second concert in Minneapolis as demand for her Eras Tour soars

November 11, 2022
The June 23 date at U.S. Bank Stadium will help fans clamoring for seats to the already-announced June 24 show.
Taylor Swift performed at the Jingle Bell Ball in December 2019 at London’s O2 Arena.

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour to hit Minneapolis on June 24

November 1, 2022
Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium gig and other dates go on sale Nov. 18 and will be priced $49-$450.