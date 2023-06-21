Taylor Swift's Era's tour is almost here. Seems like trying to snag tickets to this epic concert was an era in and of itself. For those lucky enough to have scored a seat at U.S. Bank Stadium, it's time to plan an equally epic night out.

These restaurants have more than proximity going for them: We matched every Swift era with the perfect place to eat and drink. From "Lover" to "Lavender Haze," here's where to catch a bite pre- or post-show, and debate the ultimate fate of that scarf.

These restaurants are Taylored — ahem, tailored — to fit the best night ever.

The Debut era: For Taylor's early era of slamming screen doors and first loves, head to Chloe by Vincent. Named for chef Vincent Francoual's young daughter (a cook in her own right), the French restaurant is casual enough to be a crowd-pleaser. Share crispy frites with someone you love, grab an old napkin and write your own song.

700 S. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-200-8041, chloebyvincent.com

"Fearless" era: There are strong "Romeo and Juliet" vibes at the buzzy new Blondette, complete with a balcony and stunning views of the summer night sky. Check out the loaded burger, the Lyonnaise salad and a fun cocktail or mocktail served in dramatic stemware.

527 Marquette Av. S., Mpls., 612-224-3750. blondettempls.com

"Speak Now" era: For an era about finding your voice, Smith & Porter is the place to go for Southern-influenced fare that's recently found its voice. Its name kind of sounds like someone's ex-boyfriends, and it's also reinvented itself with executive chef Antoine Brown at the helm. Be enchanted by the cherry bread pudding.

428 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-249-5544. smith-porter.com

"Red" era: Slip into the red decor of Manny's Steakhouse for the best in post-breakup dining — because we are never ever getting back together. If steakhouse vibes are too uptight, there's the upstairs Prohibition Bar speakeasy with sexy lighting and downtown views.

821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls., mannyssteakhouse.com, thelivingroom-prohibition.com

"1989" era: This is pure pop pleasure, where even "Bad Blood" is a bop. Similarly, chef Gavin Kaysen's restaurants just can't miss. Mara's dining room and bar have style for days. And both are a gorgeous backdrop for your decked out squad. Luxuriate in the gilded walls, expert service and the food — like a roasted chicken so good you won't be able to shake it off.

245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-895-5709, mararestaurantandbar.com

"Reputation" era: Take that spicy reputation into bold Boludo. Facundo Defraia's pizza and empanada restaurant isn't afraid of going loud and serving food its own way. The pies are shaped like diamonds and little cups of pepperoni bring the spice to a slightly sweet sauce. Plus, it's just about strutting distance from the stadium.

530 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-446-3833, boludo.com

"Lover" era: You need to calm down and embrace the upbeat whimsy of downtown Minneapolis' newest restaurant, Star Bar & Bistro. This just-opened Hotel Indigo eatery from the Placemaker Group (which also owns Barbette, Pinoli, Pat's Tap and other fun spots) has brought vibrant color and tasty food to the district.

618 2nd Av. S., Mpls., starbarbistrompls.com

"Folklore" era: Giulia's expansive dining room, with its crackling wood-fire oven and lush greenery, pairs perfectly with the acoustic beauty of "Folklore." Order crowd-pleasing charred crust pizzas, which ideally feed two.

215 S. 4th St., Mpls.,dinegiulia.com

"Midnights" era: Nicollet Diner is one of the only places that serves food 24 hours a day and it's right at the edge of downtown. A post-show ride over will have you ensconced in a glittery diner booth at midnight with a bite, maybe a cocktail, and plenty of time to contemplate the love spiral of the best concert ever.

1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thenicolletdiner.com

Bonus track:

Third Space Cafe in Uptown is serving a flight of specialty drinks in honor of Taylor Swift's eras. Erin Ryan-Mosley's cozy cafe serves True Stone coffee-based concoctions and a selection of baked goods and paninis. It's an inclusive space with a deep-dive, catch-up-with-your-besties vibe.

2930 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., thirdspacempls.com