Taylor Swift isn't just taking over "Swiftieapolis" this weekend.

By a proclamation of Gov. Tim Walz, Friday and Saturday are officially "Taylor Swift Days" throughout the entire state of Minnesota.

"Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world," reads the one-page document, which Walz tweeted Friday. "Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, and strength of character."

The proclamation, signed by the governor and stamped with the seal of Minnesota, included a dozen references to Swift albums and song titles.

Tens of thousands of Swift fans are descending on downtown Minneapolis over the next two nights for the pop star's back-to-back sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium, a concert "that fans will remember evermore," reads the proclamation.

Walz's proclamation comes after Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday that Minneapolis will be renamed Swiftieapolis — unofficially — for Friday night only. On Saturday, he's expected to declare it Taylor Swift Day in Minneapolis.