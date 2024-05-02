Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the Twins' 10-game winning streak, which has come from a balance of improved contributions up and down the lineup, timely pitching and -- let's be honest -- weak opponents. Can the Twins keep it going against better teams? And how much will Byron Buxton's latest knee injury and the dispute between Comcast and Bally Sports dilute the good news?

11:00: Harrison Wind, who covers the Nuggets with a podcast in Denver, joins the show to help preview the Western Conference playoff series between the Nuggets and Wolves. He and Rand will break down the matchups and what they are looking forward to in the series.

32:00: It wouldn't be a day if there wasn't transfer portal news for the Gophers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



