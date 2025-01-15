I started drafting this when I was pregnant with my now 21-year-old. My goal was to complete it before I gave birth and I did complete a draft but it was a terrible draft. I had another kid. I had a toddler and a baby and didn’t write for a while. Then I went back to my first book and that got picked up and came out, “[The Remarkable & Very True Story of] Lucy & Snowcap.” The next year, 2009, I went back to “Scattergood” and sent it to my editor and a couple other people and nobody liked it. It wasn’t very good then, so it’s understandable. My agent tried to sell it for three years and it was substantially the way it is now. I did a lot of revisions with my editor, Taylor [Norman], but you would recognize it. My next book sold in six weeks, so I thought, “I guess I’m only going to write fantasy. This is what people want.” And I love fantasy, to be clear. So when my agent asked if she should keep sending it out, I said, “You know what? We can be done with it.”