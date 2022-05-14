The City of Saint Paul will temporarily close Water Street/Lilydale Road beginning Monday, in anticipation of local street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River.

The Mississippi has risen to a level of 10.54 feet and is expected to crest closer to 15 feet around May 20, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service. A "minor flood stage" is considered official at 14 feet.

As a precaution, Water Street, which sits along the south side of the river, will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians between Hwy 13 and Plato Blvd.

Other parks, trails and facilities near the river have also closed to the public in recent days including Chestnut Plaza, Crosby Farm Regional Park, Desnoyer Trail, the Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock, Raspberry Island, Lilydale Regional Park, Hidden Falls Regional Park, Kelly's Landing and the Watergate Marina.

The city plans to keep many of the streets and trails closed until the Mississippi River's water levels recede below 10 feet.

"Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the city when the river levels start to rise," said Sean Kershaw, City of Saint Paul's Director of Public Works. "We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river. Do not explore or go into any areas, trails, or roads that are closed due to the high water levels."