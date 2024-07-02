The union representing more than 300 Minneapolis park workers announced Tuesday they will strike for one week beginning July 4, after seven months of negotiations with the Park and Recreation Board yielding no new labor contract.

At a news conference Tuesday, AJ Lang, the business manager for LIUNA Local 363, said that for now, the union is keeping striking activity to one week to minimize disruptions for residents, although he acknowledged the July 4 holiday is the busiest time of year for parks in the city.

Workers for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have for years called for improved wages, health insurance and safety precautions.

Lang said the union has agreed to eight out of 10 proposals from the board, and the board has not agreed to any of the union's.

In a statement, the board said it made a final offer Monday night of a 10.25% wage increase over a three-year period.

