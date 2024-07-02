The application window for the state's new e-bike rebate program ran out of spots Tuesday morning just minutes after becoming available.

The online application to receive up to a $1,500 e-bike rebate opened at 11 a.m. The application was set to close once it received 10,000 applicants. About 15 minutes after the portal launched, it closed.

"We have received enough submissions to fill the applicant pool for the Minnesota e-Bike Rebate Certificates. The application is now closed," the Minnesota Department of Revenue wrote in a post on X at 11:19 a.m.

The program, created by the Legislature in 2023, offers people interested in purchasing an e-bike up to $1,500, depending on income, to help buy it. "If you were unable to apply, you will have another opportunity when the application opens again in 2025," read the Revenue Department's post.

The rebate website initially went live in June but crashed immediately, offering prospective e-bike buyers an experience not unlike Taylor Swift fans trying to score Era tour tickets. The department apologized for the technical difficulties and moved the application launch back by nearly a month.

Social media posts, a few celebratory and most full of disappointment, quickly rolled in. "Why was this first come, first served?" one post asked. "Imagine if we fully funded a permanent, year round e-bike rebate program in Minnesota," read another.

The state allocated $2 million for 2024 and again in 2025 to support the program. Discounts will range from 50% to 75% off the cost of the e-bike and qualifying accessories, depending on the applicant's income. The value of the rebate cannot exceed the price of the e-bike.

About 1,300 rebate certificates are expected to be awarded.