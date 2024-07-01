Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland was charged Monday after his arrest on allegations that he threatened to shoot his former girlfriend last week in St. Paul.

Sutherland, 39, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with felony threats of violence in connection with the incident Friday night in the 800 block of Front Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., to respond to a call of a man with a gun. They arrived and found a man and woman, but the man did not have a gun.

A hearing was scheduled for Sutherland later Monday morning, when a judge is expected to set bail. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

Officers arrested Sutherland after they "determined a domestic assault and threats of violence occurred," Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said in a statement over the weekend.

Sutherland was the original executive chef for the Handsome Hog, a southern-style restaurant in St. Paul that opened in 2016. He has severed ties with the eatery but has since opened a breakfast sandwich shop, Big E, on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

He was also planning to open a new restaurant with his father, Kerry Sutherland, in the former space of the Golden Thyme Cafe in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood.

Sutherland has made several appearances on TV, competing on "Top Chef" and winning "Iron Chef America." He won an Emmy for his web series "Taste the Culture."

According to the criminal complaint:

A caller to 911 reported shortly after 8 p.m. seeing a man, later identified as Sutherland, with a gun enter a the back door of a building along with a woman with her hands up. The caller said the woman appeared to be in distress.

About the same time, a second caller to 911 said she was facetiming with her sister, who said her boyfriend was trying to kill her. This caller could hear Sutherland say, "I wish you were dead right now." The caller added that Sutherland had his hands around her sister's neck. He also took the phone away from her sister and threw it on the ground, the caller said.

Police arrived and saw Sutherland exit the back of the building. An officer ordered him to face away and put his hands on his head.

" 'I called 911, and you trying to [expletive] arrest me?' " the complaint quoted him as screaming.



