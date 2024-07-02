As NBA free agency opened Sunday, the Timberwolves weren't optimistic that they would retain Kyle Anderson, who was an important part of their bench the past two seasons.

On Tuesday, Anderson agreed to a three-year deal worth $27 million with the Warriors, who will acquire him via sign-and-trade with the Wolves. The Wolves will get a future second-round pick swap and cash in the deal.

Anderson's salary would have added a significant amount of money to the Wolves' already large luxury tax bill, which stood around $84 million after the draft night trade to acquire Rob Dillingham with the eighth overall pick.

Two seasons ago, Anderson played a key in keeping the Wolves season afloat when Karl-Anthony Towns went down because of a severe calf strain in November. Playing as the starting power forward, Anderson used his playmaking skills to help the Wolves offense stay afloat while playing solid defense at the other end of the floor. He also became a respected voice in the locker room, never afraid to speak his mind or give advice to younger players.

That season ended with Anderson having eye surgery following a collision in the playoff loss to Denver. Coming back from the surgery wasn't a smooth process for Anderson, who saw his shooting numbers dip this past season. He went from a 41% three-point shooter to 23% and was reluctant to shoot at times.

This season, as he played more of the small forward, Anderson was inconsistent while trying to overcome the effects of the eye injury, and that frustrated fans watching at home.

"I got a lot thrown at me. Playing the three too, that kind of threw me off too, because it was an adjustment," Anderson said after the season. "I got better with that as the season went on. It's something I want to continue to get better at wherever I end up next year in case I got to play the three. I got to be ready for it. But obviously I think my natural position in this league is a four and I've always excelled at that spot."

His scoring declined to 6.4 points per game from 9.4, but he always had coach Chris Finch's support thanks to his basketball IQ and ability to fit in on the defensive end.

He played his best basketball when Towns had to have knee surgery late in the season, and he was able to play power forward again.

"[Finch] trusted me with decision-making, trusted me to play my game, allowed me to have the ball in my hands," Anderson said. "That meant a lot to me, because I came across a lot of coaches who haven't let me do that."

Now he moves to Golden State, which just lost Klay Thompson to the Mavericks and had a trade exception to complete the trade with the Wolves.

Anderson's departure opens up opportunities for younger players on the roster like Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and draftee Terrence Shannon Jr.

Anderson wasn't the only former Wolves player moving on Tuesday, as guard Monte Morris agreed to a deal with the Suns.

The Wolves need to sign at least two more players on an NBA roster that stands at 12. Jordan McLaughlin remains a free agent from last season's squad after the team agreed to terms with Luka Garza on Monday.