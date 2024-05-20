Luther Seminary has terminated negotiations with Ramsey County to move an emergency homeless shelter from an old downtown county building in downtown St. Paul to a former dorm on Luther's leafy campus in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

"It has become clear in recent days that moving forward with Safe Space Shelter is not a constructive path for the seminary or the neighborhood at this time," Heidi Droegemueller, vice president for Luther Seminary relations, said in a news release Monday. A Tuesday town hall about the proposed move has been canceled.

The Safe Space Shelter, located in an old government building on Kellogg Boulevard in downtown St. Paul, is a partnership between nonprofit Model Cities and Ramsey County. The overnight emergency shelter serves roughly 2,000 adults annually.

It's been looking for a new home for months, since Ramsey County plans to sell the Kellogg building. The move to Stub Hall, a vacant dorm on Luther's campus, for three years, would have occurred this summer.

The county previously leased Stub Hall as a temporary shelter for women and couples during the pandemic, between December 2020 and June 2022. Many neighborhood residents supported that move.

"During that time, the neighborhood really extended a lot of welcome to residents of the shelter, and this time around there was just a lot of concern voiced, and the level of that concern really made seminary leadership reevaluate whether this was the most productive path forward," said Rachel Farris, a spokesperson for Luther Seminary. She said that while the proposal aligned with the seminary's values, it was not central to its mission of providing theological education.

Ramsey County Board Chair Trista Martinson said she was devastated by the news. She said the county hoped the move would help provide dignified shelter for people in crisis.

"It's a community that almost every neighbor has an 'All Are Welcome' sign in their yard," she said.

Martinson said her office received hundreds of calls and emails, many from St. Anthony Park residents concerned about having unsheltered people in their neighborhood.

"It's a real concern, if you don't understand," she said. "Which is why we were hoping that with town hall, so we could explain. We've learned a lot over the last five years about how it works, how it can work, what we need to do to provide safety and security."

Martinson said the old county services building is not suitable — and is too costly — to use as an emergency shelter. She said it's not yet clear what the plan to move to St. Anthony Park falling through means for the timeline of the building's sale.

Martinson said if community members have ideas for spaces that could serve as emergency shelters, she'll take them. "Contact our office," she said. "We're kind of out of options, and the need continues to grow every single day."

Luther plans to sell the property on which Stub Hall is located, the seminary said in its news release. It will remain vacant in the meantime.