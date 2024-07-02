A cat that was thrown from a 12th-floor balcony of a Minneapolis apartment building survived thanks to a series of surgeries, according to an animal sanctuary.

Rue is "a courageous and resilient" year-old tabby and white cat recovering from numerous broken bones and other injuries in her plunge on June 24, according to Lisa LaVerdiere, whose nonprofit Home for Life animal sanctuary in Stillwater is caring for the feline.

"It looks as if she will overcome the cruelty with which she was treated, thrown away, and over a balcony, with no regard for her life," LaVerdiere, the sanctuary's executive director, wrote Tuesday in a news release, which includes directions for how to help fund Rue's recovery and for the care of other animals housed by the nonprofit.

Rue, named for the French word for street, landed on the pavement outside the Parkview Apartments in the 1200 block of N. 12th Avenue, according to a police report, which classifies the case as closed and makes no mention of anyone being found responsible.

Nasteho Abdi, who lives on the building's eighth floor, said she and her sister came upon the injured cat and got word to Minneapolis Animal Control.

"There were a lot of kids outside playing, and one said, 'Yeah, we saw the cat fall,' " Abdi said.

Abdi said a woman at the scene said it was her neighbor's cat, "and they didn't want it no more."

LaVerdiere said that Minneapolis Animal Control informed the sanctuary that a child was among several people who witnessed Rue being thrown.

She said Minneapolis Animal Control took Rue in that day and arranged to have the sanctuary receive the cat. She said Rue was just a couple hours from being put down.

Rue's injuries include two broken legs and fractures to her lower jaw, LaVerdiere said. She had surgery on her legs that evening and has been fed through a gastric tube, LaVerdiere said.

Despite the jaw injuries, Rue "is still trying to eat canned food, even with her damaged mouth, and even trying to groom herself despite her legs being in casts," LaVerdiere said.

Next up for Rue is to have her upper and lower canine teeth bonded together "to hold the jaw in place and allow it to heal," LaVerdiere said. The procedure will be guided by a human dentist.

"It was so heartbreaking," Abdi recalled, when she first saw the cat in anguish. "I'm so happy to hear she is thriving."