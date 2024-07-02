St. Cloud police and state officials have opened a suspicious-death investigation after a body was found at the scene of a small grass fire near a high school.
Police said fire crews were called just after 11 a.m. Monday to an area next to Tech High School, at 4200 33rd St. S.
No other information was immediately available. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal's office are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or, to remain anonymous, the Tri-County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.
